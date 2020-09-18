The global epinephrine autoinjector market is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 762.51 million, witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the epinephrine autoinjector market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Amid the COVID-19 Crisis, the Revaluated and Updated Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Report Says:

The epinephrine autoinjector market will witness a Positive and Superior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Healthcare industry is anticipated to have Positive and Direct impact

Furthermore, as per Technavio's pandemic-focused research highlights, the market demand will show Superior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Epinephrine Autoinjector Market Segmentation and Competitive Analysis

The Epinephrine autoinjector market is segmented by dosage (0.30 gm, 0.15 gm, and 0.50 gm), end-user (hospitals, clinics, and individuals), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). The increasing prevalence of allergies has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of the epinephrine autoinjector market. Other market drivers include technological advances and marketing strategies.

The market is concentrated. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK-Abello AS, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., kaleo Inc., Lincoln Medical Ltd., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Moreover, Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

