ORCL Just Became a Social Media Stock
In what has been an otherwise rather boring year in the social media stock space, a huge move has totally upended the status quo: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is no longer just a cloud stock, but now also lays claim to being one of the largest social media companies around.
That's because Oracle stock has now received a boost in a big way via its reported deal to gobble up TikTok's U.S. operations.
Remember that TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance Ltd., was seeking a buyer for its U.S. operations after it has been floated that the U.S. federal government would potentially ban.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
In what has been an otherwise rather boring year in the social media stock space, a huge move has totally upended the status quo: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is no longer just a cloud stock, but now also lays claim to being one of the largest social media companies around.
That's because Oracle stock has now received a boost in a big way via its reported deal to gobble up TikTok's U.S. operations.
Remember that TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance Ltd., was seeking a buyer for its U.S. operations after it has been floated that the U.S. federal government would potentially ban.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
ORACLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de