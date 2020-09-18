Drive Smart Warranty: Vehicle Service Contract Provider DriveSmart Warranty Showcases Crucial Nature Of An Appropriate Coverage Plan

DriveSmart Warranty's experts reveal the importance of a comprehensive vehicle service contract as nationwide repair costs skyrocket.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / A recent study carried out by the American Automobile Association revealed how the average car or truck repair bill in the U.S. has now topped $500 for the first time. With more than one in three motorists also reportedly now struggling to pay for necessary repairs according to the same study, vehicle service contract provider DriveSmart Warranty explains the importance of purchasing a comprehensive extended auto warranty.

"Based on a recent American Automobile Association report, more than one-third of drivers are now routinely finding themselves unable to pay for vital repairs to their car or truck without incurring debt in the process," explains a DriveSmart Warranty representative, speaking from the vehicle service contract firm's headquarters in Toms River, New Jersey.

Vehicle service contract provider DriveSmart Warranty is a leading supplier of extended auto warranty plans and maintenance protection coverage. On their official website, you will find the following four options: Powertrain +, Advantage, Elite, and Ultimate Savers Club.The first three plans offer varying amounts of coverage depending on your needs and budget. The final Ultimate Savers Club option is a radically new program that offers coverage regardless of the year, make, mode, and even mileage. You can learn more about what each type covers by visiting the website.

The eye-opening vehicle repair cost study recently published by the American Automobile Association, is a prime example of why a comprehensive vehicle service contract is now so important. "With repair bills today higher than ever, we provide policyholders with a safeguard against unexpected costs," says the company's spokesperson.

What's more, they go on to point out, maintenance and repair expenses are further expected not just to climb higher, but to quite literally skyrocket in the coming years. This comes as automotive technology continues to evolve, with almost all popular car and truck manufacturers now employing increasingly high-tech innovations in each of their vehicles.

With just two repairs-whether routine or unexpected-now costing more than $1,000 on average, prices will only further increase, both rapidly and exponentially, as today's latest models come to the end of their manufacturer warranty and free maintenance periods. As a result, DriveSmart Warrenty's experts are keener than ever to stress the importance of an ongoing vehicle service contract.

Protection when it matters the most across a range of tiered plans, DriveSmart Warranty customers are, the vehicle service contract provider says, able to stay protected from less than $2 per day. Vehicle service contract plans available from DriveSmart Warranty include Horizon, Plus, and Advantage. Comparable to a vehicle's original manufacturer new car warranty package, Horizon allows policyholders to drive with confidence, covered on each journey for all manner of eventualities.

Advantage, meanwhile, provides comprehensive protection on a vehicle's most vital components, while Plus is designed specifically to keep high mileage cars and trucks on the road for longer, according to the Toms River-based vehicle service contract firm.

All of DriveSmart Warranty's transferable vehicle service contract plans include 24-hour roadside help, battery boost and tire assistance, towing, and a lockout and fuel delivery service. To learn more, call DriveSmart Warranty on 866-490-4588 or visit https://drivesmartwarranty.com/ to request a no-obligation vehicle service contract quote.

