

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart announced its decision to raise wages for around 165,000 hourly associates across all its U.S. stores starting October, and introduce a team-based operating model in Supercenters.



In a tweet, the retail giant said, 'Today we're introducing new leadership roles and cross-training opportunities, giving our associates more ways to grow their careers.'



Under the team-based operating model, there will be small teams of associates across the store, who will be cross-trained and given ownership of the work and their area for everything from in-stock to visual standards.



Regarding the pay hike, Walmart noted that the new salaried and hourly teaming leadership roles will come with higher pay. The company is also raising pay for the current salaried digital, asset protection and auto care center assistant manager roles in the store.



The new wage ranges for the hourly team lead roles start at between $18 and $21 an hour and can go up to $30 an hour in Supercenters.



Further, the company is raising the minimums for hourly associates in the deli and bakery to $15 or higher per hour from $11 an hour. Pay is also being raised for several hourly auto care center roles. Most associates in these roles will receive a base pay increase of $1 or more per hour.



Walmart noted that these associates will continue to be eligible to receive quarterly bonuses for third quarter and fourth quarter of this year.



The retail giant employs nearly 1.5 million associates in the U.S. alone, and more than 2.2 million around the world.



Rival Amazon.com, Inc, which recently announced its plan to hire an additional 100,000 regular full-time and part-time employees, said it is offering a starting wage of at least $15 per hour.



Earlier this week, arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., which currently operates 923 retail stores, had announced its decision to raise the minimum full-time hourly wage to $17 from $15 per hour, effective October 1.



