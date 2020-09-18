DJ Hardman & Co Research: Shield Therapeutics (STX): Optimism over US deal

Hardman & Co Research: Optimism over US deal STX is a commercial-stage company delivering specialty products that address patients' unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on treating iron deficiency (ID). Feraccru/Accrufer has been approved by the regulators in both Europe and the US. The company has an established commercial relationship with Norgine for Europe and signed a licensing deal with ASK Pharm for the Chinese market in 1H'20. Management has indicated that several discussions are ongoing to secure an optimal commercial deal for the US, which reassured the market. Meanwhile, on current assumptions, STX has a cash runway into 1Q'21.

