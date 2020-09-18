As of Tuesday April 21, 2020 the last part of Swedish equity derivatives was withdrawn from stressed market conditions. Some Swedish equity derivatives were temporarily put on wider spread requirements for market makers to cater for the uncertainty around dividends. See the below exchange notice for further information. https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=935 143&lang=en As of Tuesday September 22, 2020 all Swedish equity derivatives except EVO will be put back on normal spread requirements. For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791352