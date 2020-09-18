

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate remained unchanged in August after easing in the previous two months, preliminary figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The total registered unemployment rate was 9 percent, unchanged from July. The rate had peaked at 9.5 percent in May.



In the same month of 2019, the jobless rate was 6.7 percent.



The number of unemployed was 151,368 persons versus 151,433 in July.



Employment totaled 1.53 million, broadly the same as in July. The figure decreased by 4.0 percent from the same month last year.



