Technavio has been monitoring the elevator and escalator market in Germany and it is poised to grow by USD 605.72 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Elevator and Escalator Market in Germany 2020-2024

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The elevators are expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing adoption of energy-efficient elevators and escalators is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 605.72 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hillenkötter Ronsieck GmbH, KÖHLER Elevator GmbH, KONE Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., Sicher Elevator Co. Ltd., thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Growing regulatory requirements is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the economic profitability of investments in energy-efficient systems restraints the market growth.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hillenkötter Ronsieck GmbH, KÖHLER Elevator GmbH, KONE Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., Sicher Elevator Co. Ltd., thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH are some of the major market participants. The growing regulatory requirements will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Elevator and Escalator Market in Germany 2020-2024: Segmentation

Elevator and Escalator Market in Germany is segmented as below:

Product Elevator Escalator

Service Maintenance New Installations Modernization



Elevator and Escalator Market in Germany 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The elevator and escalator market in Germany report covers the following areas:

This study identifies increasing adoption of energy-efficient elevators and escalators as one of the prime reasons driving the elevator and escalator market growth in Germany during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Elevator and Escalator Market in Germany 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist elevator and escalator market growth in Germany during the next five years

Estimation of the elevator and escalator market size in Germany and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the elevator and escalator market in Germany

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elevator and escalator market vendors in Germany

