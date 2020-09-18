DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2020 / 14:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/09/2020) of GBP42.51m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/09/2020) of GBP26.37m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17/09/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 126.45p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 126.45p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 121.00p Premium / (Discount) to (4.31)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 111.32p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 106.50p Premium to NAV (4.33)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 17/09/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 84475 EQS News ID: 1133781 End of Announcement EQS News Service

