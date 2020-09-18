Duroc AB will have as from September 21, 2020 new industry classifications. Please see details below. Duroc AB: Instrument details: Short Name: DURC B ---------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0000331266 ---------------------------- Order Book ID: 4005 ---------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 55, Basic Materials ----------------------------------------- Super sector code: 5510, Basic Resources ----------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB