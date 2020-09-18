Anzeige
Freitag, 18.09.2020
Sondermeldung: Jetzt vermehrt Insiderkäufe und Erfolge am Band!
PR Newswire
18.09.2020 | 16:04
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 18

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
(Pan African or the Company or the Group)

PDMR Dealings

Pan African announces that, following the restructuring of the Group's long-term incentive schemes as announced on 17 September 2020, the Company has received notifications from the Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) set out in the tables below.

As part of the restructuring, certain executive directors and prescribed officers have agreed to relinquish the share options issued to them under the Pan African Corporate Share Option Scheme established (PACOS). In addition, the executive directors namely Cobus Loots (Chief Executive Officer) and Deon Louw (Financial Director) have agreed to relinquish their entitlement to receive shares in respect of the terms of their employment contracts. In lieu of the aforementioned relinquishments, the executive directors and prescribed officers will receive a restricted class B ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of PAR Gold Proprietary Limited in terms of a newly established Pan African B Executive Incentive Scheme.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.NameCobus Loots
2.Reason for the notification
a.Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NamePan African Resources PLC
b.LEI213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOptions over ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
b.Nature of the transactionRelinquishment of share options
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
n/a12,427,686
d.Aggregated information
See above
e.Date of the transaction16 September 2020
f.Place of the transactionOff market

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.NameCobus Loots
2.Reason for the notification
a.Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NamePan African Resources PLC
b.LEI213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 1p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
b.Nature of the transactionRelinquishment of share entitlement
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
n/a5,000,000
d.Aggregated information
See above
e.Date of the transaction16 September 2020
f.Place of the transactionOff market

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.NameDeon Louw
2.Reason for the notification
a.Position/statusFinancial Director
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NamePan African Resources PLC
b.LEI213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOptions over ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
b.Nature of the transactionRelinquishment of share options
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
n/a8,690,599
d.Aggregated information
See above
e.Date of the transaction16 September 2020
f.Place of the transactionOff market

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.NameDeon Louw
2.Reason for the notification
a.Position/statusFinancial Director
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NamePan African Resources PLC
b.LEI213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 1p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
b.Nature of the transactionRelinquishment of share entitlement
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
n/a3,100,000
d.Aggregated information
See above
e.Date of the transaction16 September 2020
f.Place of the transactionOff market

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.NameAndre van den Bergh
2.Reason for the notification
a.Position/statusChief Operating Officer
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NamePan African Resources PLC
b.LEI213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOptions over ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
b.Nature of the transactionRelinquishment of share options
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
n/a8,109,463
d.Aggregated information
See above
e.Date of the transaction16 September 2020
f.Place of the transactionOff market

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.NameCobus Loots
2.Reason for the notification
a.Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NamePAR Gold Proprietary Limited
b.LEIN/A
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeRestricted class B ordinary shares of no par value
b.Nature of the transactionAward of shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
R0.000117,107,579
d.Aggregated information
See above
e.Date of the transaction16 September 2020
f.Place of the transactionOff market

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.NameDeon Louw
2.Reason for the notification
a.Position/statusFinancial Director
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NamePAR Gold Proprietary Limited
b.LEIN/A
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeRestricted class B ordinary shares of no par value
b.Nature of the transactionAward of shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
R0.000111,523,153
d.Aggregated information
See above
e.Date of the transaction16 September 2020
f.Place of the transactionOff market

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.NameAndre van den Bergh
2.Reason for the notification
a.Position/statusChief Operating Officer
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NamePAR Gold Proprietary Limited
b.LEIN/A
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeRestricted class B ordinary shares of no par value
b.Nature of the transactionAward of shares
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
R0.00017,541,800
d.Aggregated information
See above
e.Date of the transaction16 September 2020
f.Place of the transactionOff market

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Contact information
Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
Cobus Loots
Pan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900		Deon Louw
Pan African Resources PLC
Financial Director
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretary
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644		Ross Allister/David McKeown
Peel Hunt LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
JSE Sponsor
Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200		Thomas Rider/Neil Elliot
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Hethen Hira
Pan African Resources PLC
Head: Investor Relations
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za		Website: www.panafricanresources.com
© 2020 PR Newswire
