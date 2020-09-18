DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues QuickView on Trackwise Designs (TWD)

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues QuickView on Trackwise Designs (TWD) 18-Sep-2020 / 14:49 GMT/BST London, UK, 18 September 2020 Edison issues QuickView on Trackwise Designs (TWD) Trackwise Designs has signed a three-year product manufacture and supply agreement with a UK electric vehicle OEM. The agreement is potentially worth up to GBP38m in total, subject to pricing revisions, and will generate up to GBP5.0m in revenues in FY21. This will be the first full series production of flexible circuits incorporating Trackwise's Improved Harness Technology (IHT). The agreement represents a step change in sales as total revenues for H120 were GBP2.4m, of which IHT was only GBP0.3m. First half revenues, while up 55% y-o-y, imply a reduction in FY20 consensus estimates. Our peer multiples-based analysis shows Trackwise's shares trading towards the upper end of the range of year 2 P/E multiples for our sample of advanced printed circuit board manufacturers (mean is 13.6x, with CMK at 21.3x and KCE Electronics at 26.2x). This suggests that the shares would be fairly priced at current levels if Trackwise was merely another specialist printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer rather than the inventor of a disruptive technology such as Ceres Power or Ilika. However, this approach fails to recognise the potential of the IHT business. We will explore the value ascribable to this activity in our initiation note following the publication of interims next week. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Anne Margaret Crow, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 tech@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1133817 18-Sep-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=98fcc5a966abb7346273cc5efef0cab9&application_id=1133817&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1133817&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1133817&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1133817&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1133817&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1133817&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1133817&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=1133817&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

