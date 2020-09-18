Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-09-24

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-04-08

5531

SE0006991246 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2022-12-21

575

SE0010546572 1.50 % 1,000 +/- 500

2022-09-21 1586 SE0003174838 4.50 % 1,000 +/- 500 2022-06-15 191 SE0007525654 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2022-12-21 2212 SE0010297085 1.00 % 400 +/- 250 2022-09-21 515 SE0007278429 2.25 % 400 +/- 250 2022-06-15 143 SE0008586655 1.25 % 400 +/- 250





Settlement date 2020-09-28

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on SEP 24, 2020





Highest permitted bid volume:

1,000 SEK million in issue 5531

1,000 SEK million in issue 575

1,000 SEK million in issue 1586

1,000 SEK million in issue 191

400 SEK million in issue 2212

400 SEK million in issue 515

400 SEK million in issue 143







Maximum volume 5 billion SEK in total





Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)

ON SEP 24, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se







