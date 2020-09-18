Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-09-25



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2029-11-12 1061

SE0011281922 0.75 % 1,000 +/- 250 ?2032-06-01

1056

SE0004517290 2.25 % 1,000 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-09-29

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on SEP 25, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 million in issue SGB 1061 and 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1056

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)ON SEP 25, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se