The Rail Freight market will register an incremental spend of about $ 60 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.00% during the five-year forecast period. High demand for automatic Rail Freight owing to the development and growing usage of low-cost automatic vehicles will impact the transmission fluid market. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the Logistics, Warehousing and Transportation category help in identifying category pricing dynamics which assist both the buyers and the suppliers design a cost-effective category procurement strategy. The reports highlight supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers achieve their procurement goals.

Rail Freight Procurement: Pricing Insights

Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants. Therefore, it is extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers can benchmark their preferred pricing models for Rail Freight with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

For example, contract-based pricing and cost-plus pricing are the most widely adopted pricing models in the Rail Freight. Each pricing model offers optimum benefits and fitment in specific situations.

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Rail Freight TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Rail Freight Procurement: Supplier Market Insights

This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Rail Freight requirements. Some of the leading Rail Freight suppliers profiled extensively in this report include:

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

Kuehne Nagel International AG

SNCF Group

BNSF Railway Co.

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

