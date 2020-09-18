Chengdu Hi-tech Zone: Attracting Trendsetters from All Over the World for a "Trendy Idea • Mountain Community" in the Park City

Chengdu, a park city under the snow-capped mountain, is about to witness the birth of a unique area with the integration of "mountain" and "water" that will attract global trendsetters.

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 18, the urban design plan of Qilong Innovation Park in Qilong Area of Chengdu Hi-tech Zone was released. According to the design, Qilong Innovation Park will be constructed with the integration of eight characteristic spatial ideas including green ring belt, terraced fields, water reservation, landscape residence, main streets, and small lanes to create an innovative community of "Trendy Idea • Mountain Community". It will adopt a 3+X industrial system based on headquarters economy industry, cultural innovation industry, urban service industry and urban leisure agriculture, and realize a new industrial community incorporating ecology, green life, intensive development, sharing and cultures.

It is reported that Qilong Area where Qilong Innovation Park is located is the initial construction area of the Demonstration Zone for China-Japan Regional Development Cooperation and one of the six industrial functional communities in Chengdu New Economic Zone. In the future, it will focus on the development of animation games, information services, creative design, cultural trade, and cultural finance, and strive to build a China-Japan joint innovation and creativity center.

Since April this year, based on the concepts of park city construction, zoned development, TOD, EOD, etc. Chengdu Hi-tech Zone has been open to collect urban designs with international standard, global vision, and Chengdu characteristics from excellent design companies at home and abroad, with the goal to strengthen the management and control of urban style, improve land resource utilization efficiency, guide industrial development, further give play to the role of overall planning and coordination, and create a high-quality urban space with Chengdu characteristics.

The construction of Qilong Community will further enhance Chengdu's international influence and help build a park city demonstration area that truly embodies the new development concept.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276958/Hi_tech.jpg