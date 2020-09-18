Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) (or "the Group"), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft carriers, has filed its 2020 Interim Financial Report (Rapport Financier Semestriel) with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers AMF).

This document is available on the company's website: https://www.latecoere.aero/en/finance/regulated-informations/

_________________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aeronautical market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specializing in two fields:

Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnexion systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2019, Latécoère employed 5,187 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with capital of €189,637,036 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €2, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005440/en/

Contacts:

Taddeo

Michael Henson Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7551 720441

Pierre-Jean Le Mauff Media Relations

+33 (0)7 77 78 58 67

teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr