Stillcanna Inc. Provides Update on Re-Listing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / Stillcanna Inc. (CSE:STIL) (the "Company"). Further to the Company's news release dated September 10, 2020, the Company wishes to provide an update on the status of the re-listing of the Company's (to be renamed Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL)) common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and the AQSE Growth Market (the "AQSE"). The Company is currently co-ordinating a date of re-listing with the CSE, and continues to work diligently to fulfil the remaining conditions of re-listing. The Company now expects to resume trading following the satisfaction of various minor procedural conditions, which will occur on or around the end of September on the CSE, with a quotation on the AQSE expected on or around the same time.

A new corporate website has been launched for shareholders and investors to gain further information. Please go online to www.sativawellnessgroup.com. The new trading symbol, (ticker), will be "SWEL" for Sativa Wellness Group Inc. trading on the CSE and AQSE. Additional information regarding the Company is available under the Company's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com).

The newly released corporate video, housed on our new Sativa Wellness Group YouTube channel, explains how we have created a fully integrated European seed to consumer offering. By having the stewardship of the product through the entire supply chain it will allow us to not only deliver consistent quality to our consumers, but also CBD you can trust from the ability to be fully compliant with all European industry regulations such as the FSA Novel Foods Accreditation.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Stillcanna's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "expects", "continues to", "plans", "expects", "expects to", or "does not expect", "is expected", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, the completion of the re-listing, the date of re-listing, the fulfilment of certain conditions to re-listing, final approval by the CSE, the creation of a fully integrated European seed to consumer offering, our supply chain, compliance with European industry regulation, the Novel Foods Accreditation, various unforeseen events could make this statement no longer valid. Although Stillcanna believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

In particular, there is no guarantee that that the merger solidifies both companies position as a leader across the entire supply chain, and that they are in a unique position to produce and supply the highest quality products with the lowest possible costs. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and Stillcanna does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

