Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2020) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company") announced that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the conversion of a convertible note and accrued interest announced on September 11, 2020. EWI Investors LLC elected to convert the $1,850,000 principal amount and $268,520 accrued interest owing pursuant to an unsecured convertible note dated April 28, 2017, as amended September 12, 2019 (the "Convertible Note"). The principal amount of the Convertible Note was convertible at a price of $0.08 per and the accrued interest was convertible at a price of $0.135 per share, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 25,114,037 common shares.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International, Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials including tires. EWS has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bob MacBean, CEO

(905) 686-8689 or (800) 399-2366

Bob.macbean@ewmc.com

www.ewi.ca

