Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2020) - ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) - The company is poised to become a significant player in Asia's booming lithium market and is now listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.







If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/new-listing-alert-ion-energy-is-trading-on-the-tsx-venture-nla-30sec/

ION Energy is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Sept 15th to 27th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION)

www.ionenergy.ca

