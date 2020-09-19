Pam Perry PR: Bankroll Your Brilliance Expert & CEO, NRJ Enterprises, Nicole Roberts Jones to Host Two-Day Business Intensive for Women Entrepreneurs

Fifth Annual Event but First Virtual Intensive Helps Women Learn How to Create Multiple Streams of Income

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2020 / Best Selling Author and Bankroll Your Brilliance expert Nicole Roberts Jones will continue her mission of empowering women entrepreneurs with her fifth Annual 'Be The Answer' intensive on October 2-3, 2020 virtual event.

"We could not let COVD-19 stop us - so we recreated our event to be a virtual live intensive to help women start or grow their business.The event will be streaming LIVE from a production studio right outside of Boston. Many women, especially since the pandemic, realized that they were in a job, career or business that they have either outgrown or are no longer passionate about," says Nicole Roberts Jones, CEO of NRJ Enterprises.

"They let fear kick in and don't invest in themselves or them dream of starting or growing their business and as a result, they never fully develop into all that is possible for them or for the people that need that gift in them. That is why I call my event Be The Answer and this is what drives me to help women align their purpose with their paycheck and bankroll their brillance."

Through 'Be The Answer' Roberts Jones aims to provide attendees with the strategies to create and sustain their businesses, identify opportunities to make their passions profitable, learn how to build their business alongside their 9 to 5, to create innovative and effective ways to engage potential clients, plus so much more.

In addition to the two days of live coaching with Roberts Jones, there will be high-level training, panels and workshops with power-house influencers.

Sponsors for this event include: Prudential, Delta Airlines, Speakers Magazine and more are being added.

With more than 20 years' experience, Roberts Jones has worked with companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, McDonald's, Dell/EMC and the Steve Harvey World Group as well as with entrepreneurs worldwide.

For additional information and to register for the Be The Answer 2-Day Intensive, visit www.BeTheAnswerEvent.com.

To see Highlights from Be The Answer 2019 visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4QERaV0fJk

About Nicole Roberts Jones

Nicole Roberts Jones is the Founder & CEO of NRJ Enterprises a premier training and talent development company dedicated to helping align your purpose with your paycheck for both entrepreneurs and corporate executives internationally. With over 20 years' experience, Nicole Roberts Jones is known for her ability to draw the best out of entrepreneurs, corporate executives, heads of states & celebrities through her expertise in business, program and talent development. Nicole has also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California and Boston University.

