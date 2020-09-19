American IRA, LLC: American IRA Do Self-Directed IRA Owners Have to :Live Frugal" to Succeed?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2020 / When using a Self-Directed IRA, investors are often on their own when it comes to choosing investments. They can work with a Self-Directed IRA administration firm to help with the administration of the account, but as to the strategy. That is up to the Self-Directed IRA investor. And with this independence in mind, a recent post at American IRA points out, there is a tendency for investors to see the Self-Directed IRA as requiring frugality on the part of the investor if the investments are going to succeed.

According to the post, that is far from the truth. In fact, a Self-Directed IRA makes it possible for investors to seek out the types of assets that may produce more aggressive returns for them. For example, an investor with experience in real estate can use a Self-Directed IRA to invest in real estate for retirement. With the positive cash flow possible and the potential for big returns, this means that Self-Directed IRAs do not always need to scrimp and save to put aside money for retirement.

The post is a reaction to the "FIRE" movement in personal finance, referring to the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement. In this movement, investors look to maximize their savings rate, accelerating the retirement process and building a substantial enough nest egg to enjoy financial independence far ahead of most peoples' goals.

American IRA pointed out that while a Self-Directed IRA can be a great vehicle for anyone who wants to build their own FIRE strategy, it is not a requirement. Investors can look to build a retirement nest egg for the distant age of 70, or they can use a Self-Directed IRA to "catch up" on investments late in life. The Self-Directed IRA's flexibility means that it can suit a wide range of investment strategies.

But is "living frugal" necessary? Not according to the post at American IRA's blog. In fact, it may be possible to maximize retirement investments while still enjoying plenty of freedom with one's personal investments, kept separately from the retirement plans.

