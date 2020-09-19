Liv Babra Paving the Road to Financial Freedom

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2020 / With more than enough qualifications under his belt, Liv Babra, after having emerged victorious from what many might call the insurmountable, is laying the foundation of financial freedom and recovery for everyone.

Managing one's finances can be trying on its own, let alone staying and getting out of debt. At present, it is becoming increasingly difficult to juggle and face the very multifaceted nature of financial management. The truth is that too many people find themselves trying to overcome their financial crises, only to be discouraged by its overwhelming weight.

Liv Babra knows the struggle only too well. Now the author of a book entitled Art of Debt Management, he is currently also a debt management expert, a successful entrepreneur, an artist, and a registered Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) coach. His book, more than anything else, was born out of his own personal experience of bankruptcy, which he has come out of triumphant.

Liv Babra overcame loss of employment and divorce, and this gave him the opportunity to acquaint himself deeply with the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA) and use it to his advantage. It was through this that he initiated the creation of his company, Optimum Debt Solutions. Its main objective is to guide people toward the way of financial freedom and recovery on a global scale.

Through his self-help guide, Art of Debt Management, Liv Babra discloses all the strategies he employed during his bankruptcy to eventually get out of debt. It gives the readers insight on the true nature and severity of their financial issues and provides helpful tips on how to remedy it and even avoid it in the future.

Mr. Babra's book includes a variety of valuable and constructive topics-from "danger signs" and student loans to identifying the distinction between proposals and bankruptcies. Art of Debt Management offers a lifeline to individuals who find themselves in comprising financial situations by offering practical and ingenious advice.

For over a decade now, Babra has been helping clients live a debt-free life, but by means of an innovative approach: Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). NLP makes use of different behavioral, perceptual, and communication techniques to identify the patterns and thoughts of an individual. It heavily relies on language processing and tries to detect a person's subconscious prejudices and mindset on certain matters.

This very unique method allows clients to look at their financial situation in a different light, thereby enabling them to not only adjust their financial schemes and strategies but also restore their credit.

Not only that, Liv Babra also founded Studioliv, a professional art studio based in Fort Erie, Ontario, his current place of residence and business. He is a native of Kenya and has since earned his bachelor's degree in fine arts from Corcoran School of Art in Washington, DC.

Along with his passion for painting, sculpting, and photography, Liv Babra has taken it upon himself to sincerely help his clients achieve financial freedom and security. His very own experiences make for a very authentic testimony to the validity of the advice and guidance he imparts on his clients.

Get to know more Mr. Liv Babra by clicking through this website.

Company: Liv Babra

Email: info@artofdebtmanagement.com

Phone Number: (833) 332 8278

Website: www.artofdebtmanagement.com

SOURCE: Liv Babra

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606860/Liv-Babra-Paving-the-Road-to-Financial-Freedom