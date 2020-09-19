MLife Music Group: "Why I Came Back": A Prodigious Producer's Return to Music

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2020 / "That's it!" An oft said phrase of no particular importance to most denotes transcendence to a producer. Marking the moment, a song rises to a work of art.

A humanitarian all his life, Mike Jean's choice to pursue a career in music was no choice at all.

Mike Jean

"Music's greatest gift is its highest honor - a salve for souls," says Jean. "Since I was a kid, all I've ever wanted to do was help people. It's no surprise I found profession in championing an artform that heals."

Achieving international success early, Jean quickly ascended industry echelons and defined a career working with the best in the business. In 2018, after a 4-year hiatus from the industry, Jean created MLife Music Group. It is a team comprised of select and preeminent professionals engineered to provide a panoramic approach to an artist's career, world-renown in cinematography, editorial, public relations, production, styling, and nightlife, with famed photographer, Marc Baptiste, as art director.

"I wanted to put together a group of people, varied in profession and titans of their trade, to best shape and support an artist in his/her career," says Jean. "Music is a deeply emotive and powerful form of art. But music is also a business. It values numbers - followers, streams, likes, views - and their conversion to dollars. However, these numbers are measures of attention, not talent. At MLife, our mission is to find and develop talent to the fullest degree. And ensure their work is heard by the world."

Growing up in Haiti, Mike Jean witnessed early the magistery of music. As a child, he understood its capacity to comfort. "Music has curative powers," says Jean. "It is strength in times of sorrow, sustenance for the starving, warmth to those with no clothing. My decision to return to music was made in service of those who need it and to support those who create it. They're why I came back."

In June, MLife Music Group released the single "No Goodbyes" in memoriam, and in advance of the artist's own debut (slated for late this year). "We are excited for the upcoming launch of our premier artist, Norman Alexander," says Jean. "The decision to release 'No Goodbyes' early is apropos what MLife's all about."

Listen to "No Goodbyes" on Spotify, and stay updated and reach out to Mike Jean or MLife Music Group through the label's official website.

