The Manifestor's Guide: World's First Law of Attraction Publisher Launches Introductory Book Series

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2020 / The Manifestor's Guide, a new publisher of content emphasizing the Law of Attraction announced the launch of their introductory book series, starting with The Manifestor's Guide to Ease. This marks the first in a variety of guides aimed to explore and simplify manifestation principles for experts and general audiences alike.

Co-founders and authors, Dewey Taylor and Charley Carroll, have unlocked the secret to manifesting their desires, a secret "beyond the Law of Attraction" says author Dewey Taylor. This was something crucial that no other guru or author was teaching. "Once we discovered these missing components, everything in our lives improved!"

The ebook and audiobook have been designed to work together for a multisensory learning experience. Dewey says this carefully researched technique "removes blocks" by reprogramming the subconscious mind away from struggle. "We've connected the dots so that you can skip all the nonsense and go straight to manifesting a happy life."

Charley Carroll further explains, "We are on a mission to raise consciousness and create master manifestors around the globe by offering untapped insight beyond the Law of Attraction." This first book explores "11 missing components" through five easy steps to instantly supercharge the reader's manifesting abilities. The series expands with future entries by exploring love, joy, and financial freedom among other topics.

Readers are raving about the soothing narrative and empowering takeaways. Eve Mayer, New York Times best-selling author of Life in the Fasting Lane praises this first entry, saying, "Ease just doesn't come easy to me… [The Manifestor's Guide...] opened my heart to the possibility that maybe it doesn't have to be that hard." CEO and professional stylist, Sean Marshall, echoes Eve's sentiment, observing where he "gauged the possibilities of how my thoughts might have transcended had I had this book years ago."

Customers who purchase directly from the website can take advantage of special introductory pricing beginning September 21st, including the eBook, audio book, or a bundle which includes both items and a bonus workbook. The Manifestor's Guide to Ease will also be available on Amazon and Audible, as well as iBooks and iTunes at a later date.

The Manifestor's Guide, LLC partners with emerging experts with unique voices in the fields of health and wellness, science and technology, along with metaphysics and spirituality, offering education through the publication of books, articles, podcasts, seminars and online courses.

