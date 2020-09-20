ATX lost 1,18 per cent, Valneva shares up 29 per cent. News came from Valneva (2), Palfinger, Vienna Airport, Vienna Stock Exchange (2), Oberbank, ams (2), Agrana, Raiffeisen Bank International, Porr, UBM, OMV, FACC, Erste Bank, De Raj. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -1,18% to 2.206,24 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -30,77%. Up to now there were 80 days with a positive and 103 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 31,68% away, from the low 35,28%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,45%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,62%. These are the best-performers this week: Bawag 4,83% in front of EVN 3,29% and Verbund 3,08%. And the following stocks performed worst: Kapsch TrafficCom -6,08% in front of RBI -5,56% and OMV -5,54% ....

