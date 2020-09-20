Oberbank: The supervisory board of stock listed Oberbank AG appointed Martin Seiter as the fourth member of the board. He will take up his position on the Executive Board on October 1, 2020. The Oberbank management team thus consists of Director Franz Gasselsberger and the board members Josef Weißl, Florian Hagenauer and Martin Seiter.Oberbank AG Stamm: weekly performance: 0.24% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (15/09/2020)

