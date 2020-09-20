Vienna Stock Exchange: Vienna Stock Exchange's international segment global market is expanding by 42 European shares, e.g. Euronext, Christian Dior, CureVac or the global expert in the water and waste sector Suez. In total, the global market now offers a selection of 717 securities from 26 countries. Both private and institutional investors respond positively to the offer. Sales have increased by half over the course of 2020 (01-08 2020: Euro 2.12 bn; 01-08 2019: Euro 1.43 bn). The most actively traded stock on the global market at the end of August 2020 is the Austrian ams (primary listing in Switzerland) with Euro 101.7 mn, followed by Tesla (Euro 76.3 mn) and ArcelorMittal (Euro 50.6 mn). ams: ams, a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, introduced the ...

