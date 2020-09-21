The global fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market is expected to grow by USD 1.38 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Market Analysis Report by Product (Software and accessories and Precision syringe pumps), Application (Clinical and Research), (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/fluidics-for-preclinical-life-science-research-and-clinical-applications-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by increasing cellular research on chronic diseases. In addition, the diverse applications of fluidics technology are anticipated to boost the growth of the fluidics for preclinical, life science research, and clinical applications market.

Globally, the growing prevalence of various diseases and chronic conditions has increased the demand for advanced therapeutics. This has resulted in a rise in the number of cellular studies on chronic conditions and their cure, which has increased the use of technologies such as microfluidics. Microfluidic devices can handle large volumes of samples, improve throughput, and reduce the consumption of reagents and the required number of analytes, thereby improving the cost efficiency of experiments. Therefore, the growth in microfluidic research on chronic diseases is expected to increase the demand for such fluidic products and consequently drive the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Companies:

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. operates its business through segments such as Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The company offers ESPR Fluidics Kit that can be used in fluidics procedures such as microfluidic.

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. operates through a unified business segment. The company offers Microfluidic Pumps. These pumps are specifically designed to manipulate fluids in microfluidic systems.

Fluigent SA

Fluigent SA operates through a unified business segment. The company provides software solutions for fluidics based applications.

Halma Plc

Halma Plc operates its business through segments such as Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental Analysis, and Medical. The company offers Maestro Piston Pump, which is a precision pump designed for the fluidic system.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers PHD ULTRA and Pump 11 Elite Series. These are syringe pumps used with an intuitive interface controlled via touch screen which produces accurate, repeatable results even at low flow rates.

Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Software and accessories

Precision syringe pumps

Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Clinical

Research

Fluidics for Preclinical, Life Science Research, and Clinical Applications Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

