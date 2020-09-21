Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP announced today that Owen Lysak will join as a Partner in the London office.

"Owen has extensive experience advising private funds and alternative asset managers on complex U.K. and EU financial regulatory matters, and we are very pleased to welcome him to Simpson Thacher," said Bill Dougherty, Chairman of Simpson Thacher's Executive Committee. "His addition in London enables us to better serve our clients as a single-source destination by providing best-in-class advice across the corporate, funds, tax and regulatory spectrum."

Owen advises private funds, asset managers and financial institutions on U.K. and EU financial market regulations and transactions, including in relation to AIFMD, MiFID II and MiFIR. He counsels market participants on regulatory capital requirements and securities regulation, on markets abuse regulations, and on issues related to Brexit and the financial crisis regulatory response. He also advises on the regulatory aspects of M&A and restructurings within the financial sector. Owen joins the Firm from Clifford Chance LLP.

"Owen is a perfect complement to our preeminent global Private Funds Practice and bolsters our existing capabilities to advise clients across the private equity lifecycle by enabling us to provide our private funds and asset management clients with top-tier, innovative and practical advice to address their most complex regulatory, governance and compliance needs," said Michael Wolitzer, Head of Simpson Thacher's Private Funds Practice.

"Owen's versatile experience advising on a wide range of significant, complex regulatory matters and transactions in the U.K. and EU financial institutions sector will be of tremendous value to our clients and adds further depth to our talented bench of lawyers in London." said Jason Glover, Managing Partner of the London Office and Head of the Firm's European Private Funds team.

Simpson Thacher's global, multidisciplinary Private Funds Practice has advised clients in the space for more than 40 years, playing a prominent role in the development of the private funds industry. Working closely with the Firm's other practice areas, the Private Funds team advises many of the world's best-known institutional alternative asset managers, as well as smaller first-time funds and independent boutiques. In addition to providing comprehensive fund formation advice, the Firm provides sponsor and adviser clients with forward-thinking and practical solutions to complex regulatory, compliance and enforcement issues, and offers U.S. and English law capability in advising sponsors of private funds throughout the world. Simpson Thacher also has substantial experience in M&A transactions involving private investment firms, initial public offerings of alternative asset managers, credit facilities for funds and their managers, and secondary transfers of private fund investments.

