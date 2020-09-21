Riga, Latvia, 2020-09-21 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1LOS Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2020 - Šiauliu bankas SAB1LPS2 Public offering VLN 07.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.09.2020 - LHV Group LHVB060030A Public offering TLN 25.09.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2020 Magnetic MRO MMRO080021FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.09.2020 Magnetic MRO MMRO080021FA Maturity date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.09.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.09.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.09.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000027A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Nominal value RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.09.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.09.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB003022B For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.