DJ Tern PLC: (AIM: TERN) Unaudited Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2020

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: (AIM: TERN) Unaudited Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2020 21-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21 September 2020 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN) Unaudited Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2020 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company"), the AIM quoted investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT") market, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2020. Key Highlights 6 months to 6 12 months months to to 30 June 2020 30 June 31 2019 Decembe GBP r 2019 GBP GBP Net assets 19,900,647 17,478, 18,913, 283 077 Current assets 961,566 2,153,0 1,182,4 71 51 Total assets 20,089,782 17,946, 19,065, 668 111 Profit/(Loss) for the period 142,474 (623,34 (780,64 0) 3) Net asset value per share 7.0p 6.9p 7.0p · The period-on-period increase in turnover of principal portfolio companies1 in six months to 30 June 2020 was 62% (year-on-year increase in the 2019 full year: 27%), a particularly pleasing result given the impact COVID-19 had on the economy during this time. · An exchange rate gain on the revaluation of the investment in Device Authority led to a GBP0.7m increase in fair value, delivering a profit for the period. In the six months to 30 June 2019, there was no material exchange rate impact. · The period-on-period increase in the number of employees within the principal portfolio companies1, a key growth measurement, increased by 7% in the six month period to 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: 9%). · Net asset value per share at 30 June 2020 of 7.0p was unchanged during the period. · A sale of Seal Software was achieved, one of Tern's early minority investments with a holding of less than 1%. Tern invested GBP50,000 in Seal Software and achieved an exit of 99% return on invested capital. · GBP0.8 million raised during the period, strengthening the balance sheet and improving Tern's investment options. Of this, GBP0.5 million was re-invested in existing portfolio companies. As at 30 June 2020, Tern had GBP0.8 million cash on the balance sheet. This was further increased by a post balance sheet fundraise of GBP1.5 million in July 2020. · Cost management continued to be a central focus with operating costs for the period similar to the comparable period in 2019. Al Sisto, CEO of Tern Plc, said: "We recognise the challenges created by the pandemic, but we also see the opportunities. Early in the year, we acted quickly to minimise the potential disruption presented by the COVID-19 virus. First, we acted to protect our employee base, whose safety and wellbeing are critical to our portfolio's success and second, we ensured we and our companies created plans to safeguard and preserve the capital needed to maintain momentum. Despite the restrictions established to contain the spread of the virus, our portfolio has remained operational and given its IoT focus, is well positioned to participate in the acceleration towards a contactless digital work and business environment. Looking forward we are confident in making at least one new investment during the second half of 2020 and are focused on achieving at least one further syndicated investment event by the end of Q1 2021. Our portfolio companies have solidified their leadership positions during the first six months of the year and we at Tern are aggressively seeking the very best IoT technology companies which can provide compelling solutions to the healthcare and industrial sectors in order to grow our NAV per share." Note 1: Principal portfolio company growth excludes Push Technology, in which Tern has a <1% holding and minimal influence. Enquiries: Tern Plc via Newgate Albert Sisto/Sarah Payne Allenby Capital Limited Tel: 020 3328 5656 (Nomad and broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley (Corporate Finance) Guy McDougall (Equity Sales) Newgate Communications Tel: 020 7382 4730 Elisabeth Cowell/Megan Kovach Chief Executive's Statement Building on the momentum created in 2019, Tern has experienced a strong start to the year, despite the current unprecedented times. In 2019 we added to our investment team which has given us more capacity to simultaneously increase our focus on the existing portfolio and expand the quality and depth of our pipeline. Our progress for the first half of the year shows that our portfolio is comprised of some of what we believe to be the most exciting private technology companies in the UK and, while the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly affected many companies around the world, we firmly expect that novel and disruptive technology will play an important role in the global recovery. Right from the start of the pandemic, Tern formed a crisis management team comprised of the CEOs of our portfolio companies and the Tern Board, with an objective of sharing ideas and experiences to assist in navigating through the crisis. Weekly meetings were held to bring forward the lessons learned as the pandemic unfolded and to adopt strategies on employee wellbeing, business agility and to leverage the synergies within the portfolio companies' businesses themselves. These meetings enabled the portfolio companies to quickly adapt to the new challenges and, most importantly, opportunities presented by the COVID-19 crisis. Our portfolio companies are leaders in their targeted markets. They are capable of being on the frontline, leading the recovery, given their expertise in the secure and remote management of devices and services, and the delivery of innovative virtual-environment training. These are all areas which are in increasing demand because of the changes made to enterprise, public sector and government work environments around the world. Our "hands-on" approach to working with entrepreneurs as they set out to drive growth in their businesses is focused on providing our shareholders with long-term NAV growth per share. By backing companies from their post product development lifecycle phase, from their seed funding to Series A rounds, we gain affordable access to high growth companies targeting large markets but with reduced product risk. By way of example, the step up in FundamentalVR's valuation at the end of 2019 highlighted how we are well positioned to scale up the value of our investment capital. New portfolio company investments Tern is focused on carefully growing its portfolio to continue providing our shareholders with exposure to bold and disruptive early-stage IoT companies. We target businesses which have synergies with our existing base of best-in-class investee companies, both in terms of their target markets (healthcare and industrial) and technology type. This creates a highly productive ecosystem for growth. With the additional Director added in 2019 we have increased both the quality and size of our pipeline. We are seeking IoT companies with technologies centered on Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") and Data Sciences, which we believe will add strength and resources to our existing investments and lead to an acceleration of NAV growth for our shareholders. Each of these markets are rapidly increasing in size and importance in the deployment of IoT solutions. Follow on portfolio investments and support During the first six months of the year, we were pleased to announce a realisation from our investment into Seal Software, with its sale to DocuSign. Seal was a minority investment made by the Company at its formation. The exit achieved a 99% return on invested capital and a cash contribution to the Company of GBP0.1 million. Having raised GBP0.8 million in March 2020, we were well positioned to support and enable the continued growth of our portfolio companies during a challenging period. We delivered follow on investments amounting to GBP0.5 million, by participating in funding rounds directly or with other shareholders and provided hands-on support to help our portfolio companies scale in their respective markets and secure new partnerships. For example, the Company provided Wyld Networks with an additional convertible loan of GBP0.3 million which enabled it to continue its commercial progress and helped secure additional external investment of GBP0.4 million. Tern, along with Alsop Louie Partners and the Samenuk Family Trust, also

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)