DJ Eve Sleep plc: Non-Executive Director Change

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Non-Executive Director Change 21-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Non-Executive Director Change eve Sleep plc, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that Nikki Crumpton is to step down from her role as a Non-Executive Director of the Company on 30 September 2020. Nikki was appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in September 2018, supporting the business throughout the rebuild strategy. She was the Senior Independent Director and sat on the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees. James Sturrock, who was appointed to the position of Non-Executive Director on 12 May 2020, will now sit on each of the three Committees. The Company has commenced a search for an additional Non-Executive Director. Cheryl Calverley, CEO of eve Sleep commented: "On behalf of the entire Board I would like to thank Nikki for her support and guidance throughout the last two years and to wish her well for the future. She's been a huge support, both personally and from a strategic and commercial point of view, and as recent results demonstrate eve is now on a stronger footing and is developing its plans for long term sustainable growth as a profitable business." For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive via M7 Communications Officer LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Broker Matt Goode / Ed Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: BOA TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 84482 EQS News ID: 1133811 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)