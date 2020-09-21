Stockholm, September 21, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Implantica AG's shares (short name IMP A SDB) commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Healthcare sector. Implantica is the 40th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020 and is the largest listing of a non-Nordic company ever on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing eHealth with advanced technology into the body. Implantica has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on their two platform technologies: a wireless energizing platform to supply energy to the body through intact skin together with an eHealth platform in order to monitor treatment and communicate to the caregiver. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux and has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment. The company is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. "We have worked for years to bring Implantica this far and are excited to see the company take its next step and become listed in the vibrant Stockholm market," said Peter Forsell, CEO and founder of Implantica. "Thanks to our new investors, we have the funding needed to take the company to the next level of growth and put our unique technology into the hands of those who need it." "The listing of Implantica is a major milestone in our efforts to build a European cluster of healthcare companies in the Nordics, and we are immensely proud to welcome them to the Nasdaq family," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "With today's listing we add onto an already compelling mix of large, medium and small healthcare companies listed on our Nordic main markets and First North Growth Market. We are happy to support such an important industry with the unmatched liquidity and visibility that comes with a Nasdaq listing." Implantica has appointed FNCA Sweden as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 449 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com