Sponda Ltd: Sponda announces newly refurbished Arkadia n:o 6 in Helsinki is fully leased

Sponda announces newly refurbished Arkadia n:o 6 in Helsinki is fully leased

Sponda's newly renovated, 23,000 sqm premium office building at Arkadiankatu 6 in the heart of Helsinki is fully leased. The asset offers a comprehensive range of services as well as appealing and versatile space solutions that have attracted a diverse range of companies. The demand from tenants has been strong since the start of the renovation project in spring 2018, and the final large leases were signed in the last month, demonstrating the continued attractiveness of the property.

"Successfully leasing 100% of Arkadia n:o 6 in these challenging times is testament to the high quality of the asset and the refurbishment program carried out by the Sponda team. We have created a modern, dynamic office and commercial space in the heart of the city with full-service amenities to meet tenants' expectations, whilst maintaining the property's unique cultural heritage", says Sponda's CEO, Christian Hohenthal.

A modern full-service office and retail building



Behind an exterior protected by the Finnish Heritage Agency is a completely modernised building with a wide range of services catering to tenants' everyday needs. These include reception services, cafes and restaurants, sports and fitness services, staff facilities with showers and changing rooms, bicycle parking and maintenance facilities. Relaxation areas and quiet spaces are planned for Arkadia's expansive lobby to serve the wellbeing and routines of those working in the building.

Arkadia n:o 6 has installed high-quality indoor air ventilation systems to ensure fresh and safe air is circulated throughout the building. The quality level exceeds normal indoor air requirements and tenants can individually influence room temperatures, helping to promote the wellbeing of those working in the building.

The property is also designed to be energy efficient, and BREEAM environmental certification with a rating of "Very Good" is being sought. Arkadia n:o 6 uses 100% green electricity, and there is a total of 13 charging stations for electric cars in the parking garage.

The most recent tenant is ELIXIA, a sports and fitness centre.

"We considered opening a fitness centre in the same asset ten years ago, and now the plan is finally materialising. This is important to us, because we know that the location plays a key role in making exercising easy and lowering the threshold for leading a more active life," says Jussi Raita, Country Manager at ELIXIA Finland.

In addition to ELIXIA, Arkadia n:o 6 is occupied by Aktia, CBRE, Seriously Digital Entertainment, Vincit, and Wolt. The building's cafes and restaurants, which also serve as meeting places for tenants and locals alike, consist of Antell Pikkuarkadia, Itsudemo Sushi, and Farang, a premium South-East Asian restaurant on two floors. Those enjoying the cafe can also take in the view of the Helsinki Natural History Museum.

