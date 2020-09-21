

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Department for Transport or DfT, on Monday, announced that GTR's Emergency Measures Agreement or EMA, which ended on September 20, 2020, has been replaced by an Emergency Recovery Measures Agreement (ERMA).



GTR would operate under its ERMA until the end of its contract term in September 2021, with the potential for a further extension. GTR's ERMA, which generates a margin of up to 1.5%, is a management contract with no exposure to changes in passenger demand or ancillary revenue, such as car parking and retail commission.



Go-Ahead noted that its other UK rail franchise, Southeastern, would continue operating under its EMA until October 2021, or March 2022 if extended.



About 90% of total Group revenues are generated through contracts where there is no direct revenue risk from changes in passenger demand, the company said.



David Brown, Go-Ahead CEO, stated, 'This contract reaffirms the Government's recognition of the important role rail plays in driving economic growth and in connecting communities. Independent passenger surveys have found that people who have recently travelled on our services found them to be clean, safe and reliable. We look forward to welcoming more passengers back onto our trains.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de