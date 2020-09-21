Regulatory News:

AKKA publishes its integrated Report for the 2020 half-year:

The report is available on the company's website at https://www.akka-technologies.com/ under the investors page.

Next events:

Publication of third-quarter 2020 revenue: Thursday, 5 November 2020

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company's shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

Follow us on: twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005266/en/

Contacts:

Stephanie Bia Group Director for Communications Investor Relations

Tel. +33 6 4785 9878

Stephanie.bia@akka.eu