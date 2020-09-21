

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Superdry Plc (SDRY.L, SEPGF.PK, SEPGY.PK) reported a statutory loss before tax of 166.9 million pounds for the 52 weeks ending 25 April 2020 compared to a loss of 89.3 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 174.1 pence compared to a loss of 123.9 pence. Statutory loss before tax included a store impairment charge of 136.8 million pounds, for the period. Underlying loss before tax was 41.8 million pounds compared to profit of 38.0 million pounds. Underlying loss per share was 43.3 pence compared to profit of 32.3 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 704.4 million pounds from 871.7 million pounds. The Group said this decline reflected a planned move away from persistent discounting and latterly the impact of Covid-19 on fourth quarter.



In the light of the current situation, the Board has made the decision not to recommend a final dividend in relation to fiscal 2020.



