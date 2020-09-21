Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag - Der geheime Masterplan wird nun offenbart!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.09.2020 | 09:46
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Directorate Change

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, September 21

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE:Change in Board Composition

After over eight years on the board, Michael Lombardi has resigned from the board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited with immediate effect, in order to make more time for his other priorities.

The Chairman and board would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his valuable contribution over his tenure as a director.

Contacts:

Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000

21 September 2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.