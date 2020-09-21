Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Directorate Change
London, September 21
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE:Change in Board Composition
After over eight years on the board, Michael Lombardi has resigned from the board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited with immediate effect, in order to make more time for his other priorities.
The Chairman and board would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his valuable contribution over his tenure as a director.
Contacts:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
21 September 2020
