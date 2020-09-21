Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Directorate Change

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE:Change in Board Composition

After over eight years on the board, Michael Lombardi has resigned from the board of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited with immediate effect, in order to make more time for his other priorities.

The Chairman and board would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his valuable contribution over his tenure as a director.

Contacts :

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

