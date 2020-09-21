Anzeige
Montag, 21.09.2020
Paukenschlag - Der geheime Masterplan wird nun offenbart!
PR Newswire
21.09.2020 | 10:46
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet - August 2020

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet - August 2020

PR Newswire

London, September 21

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69


Monthly Newsletter

21 September 2020

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of August 2020. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1277878/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2020_08.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778
Website: http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited

© 2020 PR Newswire
