The "Denmark Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market in Denmark has recorded a CAGR of 28.5% during 2015-2019. The e-gift card industry in Denmark will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 17.1% during 2020-2024. e-gift card market in the country is estimated to reach US$ 551.1 million by 2024.

Socio-economic environment in Denmark has been impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. While the pandemic has negatively impacted growth across key industries, there has been a large-scale adoption of digital payment both by retail and business consumers. Supported by broader industry trends, and shift in consumer behaviour, overall gifting and gift card industry has witnessed fundamental changes. Consequently, sale of e-gift card or digital gift card has witnessed sharp increase in Q2 2020, according to the Global Gift Card Survey.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Denmark. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards.

Scope of the Report

Total Spend on Gifts in Denmark

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Denmark

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Denmark

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

Festivals Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Denmark

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Denmark

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Spend by Product Categories in Denmark

Food Beverage

Health, Wellness Beauty

Apparel, Footwear Accessories

Books Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances

Travel

Entertainment Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector in Denmark

Ecommerce Department Stores

Restaurants Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Denmark

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers (for overall market). Key Retailers Covered Include:

FDB Group

Dansk Supermarked A/S

Dagrofa ApS

Reitangruppen AS

Dixons Carphone Plc

Jysk Holding A/S

Matas A/S

Inter Ikea Systems BV

H&M Hennes Mauritz AB

Nyborg Isenkram Sportsforretning A/S, Harald

Expert International GmbH

Biltema AB

Bestseller A/S

Debenhams Retail Plc

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6srqw0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005308/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900