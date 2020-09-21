The "Denmark Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card market in Denmark has recorded a CAGR of 28.5% during 2015-2019. The e-gift card industry in Denmark will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 17.1% during 2020-2024. e-gift card market in the country is estimated to reach US$ 551.1 million by 2024.
Socio-economic environment in Denmark has been impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. While the pandemic has negatively impacted growth across key industries, there has been a large-scale adoption of digital payment both by retail and business consumers. Supported by broader industry trends, and shift in consumer behaviour, overall gifting and gift card industry has witnessed fundamental changes. Consequently, sale of e-gift card or digital gift card has witnessed sharp increase in Q2 2020, according to the Global Gift Card Survey.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Denmark. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards.
Scope of the Report
Total Spend on Gifts in Denmark
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Denmark
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Denmark
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- Festivals Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Company Size
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Denmark
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Denmark
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Spend by Product Categories in Denmark
- Food Beverage
- Health, Wellness Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear Accessories
- Books Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector in Denmark
- Ecommerce Department Stores
- Restaurants Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Denmark
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers (for overall market). Key Retailers Covered Include:
- FDB Group
- Dansk Supermarked A/S
- Dagrofa ApS
- Reitangruppen AS
- Dixons Carphone Plc
- Jysk Holding A/S
- Matas A/S
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- H&M Hennes Mauritz AB
- Nyborg Isenkram Sportsforretning A/S, Harald
- Expert International GmbH
- Biltema AB
- Bestseller A/S
- Debenhams Retail Plc
- Internationale Spar Centrale BV
