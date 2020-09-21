

- BARCLAYS RAISES UNILEVER PLC PRICE TARGET TO 5500 (5470) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES KEYWORDS STUDIOS PRICE TARGET TO 2510 (2250) PENCE - 'BUY' - BRYAN GARNIER CUTS INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS TO 'SELL' (N) - TARGET 3900 PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS WOOD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 380 (400) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - MORGAN STANLEY RAISES JD WETHERSPOON TO 'EQUAL-WEIGHT' ('UW') TARGET 940(1390)P - RBC RAISES BURBERRY TO 'SECTOR PERFORM' ('UNDERPERFORM') - TARGET 1620 (1450) P - RBC RAISES NEXT PLC PRICE TARGET TO 7000 (6500) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - UBS CUTS BP PRICE TARGET TO 340 (370) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS INITIATES RENTOKIL INITIAL WITH 'SELL' - TARGET 460 PENCE



