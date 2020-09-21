

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices continued to decline in August, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The producer price index declined 2.2 percent year-on-year in August.



Prices of manufacturing fell 1.8 percent annually in August. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply declined 9.0 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 1.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.1 percent in August.



'In August, compared to July, the producer price index was affected primarily by price increase in electricity supply,' Statistics Estonia analyst Eveli Sokman said.



'Price decreases in the manufacture of fish and meat products, and chemical products, had a big impact on the index,' Sokman added.



Import prices rose 0.3 percent monthly in August and declined 5.6 percent from a year ago.



Export prices increased 0.5 percent monthly in August and fell 5.8 percent annually.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

