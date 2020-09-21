

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices fell in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.



Output prices fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in August. Domestic market output prices grew 0.2 percent, while those for the export market fell 0.8 percent.



Prices for energy declined 3.3 percent yearly in August. Prices for consumer goods and capital goods rose by 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods declined 1.4 percent.



Among the main sectors, prices for water supply grew 11.3 percent annually in August. Prices for electricity and mining and quarrying gained by 4.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing fell 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, output prices rose 0.1 percent in August.



