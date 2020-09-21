Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.09.2020 | 12:34
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 20

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 18 September 2020 were:

597.21p Capital only
601.20p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 65,000 ordinary shares on 28th August 2020, the Company has 83,883,462 ordinary shares in issue.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

