Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 18-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 257.75p

INCLUDING current year revenue 259.60p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue 252.49p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16