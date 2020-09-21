The "Market Report: Modern Oral Tobacco Products Scandinavia Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Scandinavian oral tobacco market is the largest in Europe in terms of brands, product offer and innovation, with Sweden taking the lead. This report will cover four countries Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland and analyse their role as the leaders for modern oral products.

The products under analysis include snus, tobacco-free snus, and all-free, and only the online channel will be analysed. In addition to a general background of usage rates and demographics in the Scandinavian market, the report will also cover aspects such as the industry and marketing, products, brands, flavours, nicotine content and pricing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Report's Scope

3 Introduction to Scandinavia

4 Oral Tobacco

5 Online Retailers

6 Do it Yourself (Diy)

