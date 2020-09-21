

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a guidance under the title 'How COVID-19 Spreads' published on its website, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC says coronavirus 'most commonly spreads through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.'



It also says that 'Airborne viruses, including COVID-19, are among the most contagious and easily spread'.



These updates were added to conditions already published on the CDC page, which says that the disease 'most commonly spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)', and 'through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.'



CDC had earlier made it clear that 'There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet,' citing examples such as during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes'. In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk, according to the health agency.



Meanwhile, a relatively low death toll - 311 - from coronavirus was reported in the United States in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 199512. This is the second lowest number of daily casualties in more than 2 months.



With the addition of 34586 cornavirus-related cases in the last 24 hours, total number of infections in the country reached 197655. . Nearly 31 million people were infected and almost 960,000 others died due to the viral disease worldwide, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



In his latest statement regarding the pandemic, President Donald Trump said that the government can provide enough vaccines for the U.S. people by April next year, which is contradictory to the CDC's official stand.



The World Health Organization warned that coronavirus cases are increasing at an alarming rate in Europe.



