DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Extension of Reporting Deadline

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Extension of Reporting Deadline 21-Sep-2020 / 12:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21 September 2020 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Extension of Reporting Deadline The Company announces that, due to logistical issues arising from Covid - 19 restrictions and in accordance with the Stakeholder Update released by the Aquis Stock Exchange on 31 March 2020, the Company has been granted an extension of one month for the publication of its annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020. The Company will publish these results as soon as possible, and by no later than the end of October 2020. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4444 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796 ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HRIP Sequence No.: 84559 EQS News ID: 1134367 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2020 07:36 ET (11:36 GMT)