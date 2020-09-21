Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Signs Product Development and Production Agreement with Phase Tea LLC

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Alkame holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM) a publicly traded holding company is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Bell Food & Beverage Inc. has signed a Product Development and Production Agreement with Phase Tea, LLC.

The agreement calls for Bell Foods to assist Phase Tea in entering the natural products and healthy beverage sector with the formulation and development of a high quality tea beverage line to satisfy the demands of healthy consumers who seek to safely improve their overall health and quality of life with CBD.

The initial lineup will consist three 16 oz. bottles of tea each enhanced with 15 mg of hemp derived CBD isolate. The initial three delicious flavors will be green tea, peach tea, and mint tea. Currently a natural product, Phase Tea is looking to be become certified organic through Oregon Tilth.

"We look forward to begin working with Phase Tea, and developing these high-quality natural products in the influential Tea sector", says Alkame CEO, Robert Eakle.

Eakle added, "We anticipate these products to generate significant revenue and strong interest from the marketplace. We expect Phase Tea to begin launching its Beta test in the coming weeks."

Bell Food and Beverage, Inc.

Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors including but not limited to the following: consumer bottled water, RTD products, liquid hemp-based products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

